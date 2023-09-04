Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann, Ananya Recover From Flops

Dream Girl 2 hit the big screens on August 25. The film is headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Ever since its release, the box office numbers of the comedy entertainer have been steady. After its second weekend, the movie has been declared a hit, with ₹86.06 crore and counting at the domestic box office.

3 things you need to know

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl.

Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his role as Karam and Ananya Panday plays Pari.

The movie was released on August 25.

Dream Girl 2 inches towards ₹100 crore

After a 10-day theatrical run, Dream Girl 2 has minted ₹86.06 crore in India. The film earned ₹8 crore on its second Sunday, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has maintained an upward trend in business ever since its release.

(Trade analyst Taran Adarsh declares Dream Girl 2 hit | Image: Taran Adarsh/X)

Raksha Bandhan holiday followed by weekends helped boost the film's business. Dream Girl 2 has to maintain a steady pace hereon in order to breach the ₹100 crore mark. The film will have to deter competition from Gadar 2, Kushi and the upcoming release Jawan in order to achieve the feat.

Ayushmann Khurrana delivers first hit in years; Ananya Panday recovers from Liger

Dream Girl 2 is a crucial film for Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The Vicky Donor actor has not delivered any hits at the box office since 2021. His last outings, Anek ( ₹8.15 crore), Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui ( ₹28.26 crore), Doctor G ( ₹26.45 crore) and An Action Hero (₹10.89 crore) failed to do substantial business at the box office. Dream Girl 2 has become the actor’s first hit film in three years. The film has been crucial for Ananya Panday as well since her last release Liger was a flop.