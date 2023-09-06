Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 12: Ananya Panday Gets Career's Highest Grosser

Dream Girl 2 has been collecting stellar numbers at the box office ever since its release on August 25. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opened to ₹10.69 crores, making it the actor’s career-best opener. As the film holds steady in its second week, Dream Girl 2 has become the leading lady Ananay Panday’s career best film so far. As per early estimates of Sacnilk, on its second Tuesday, the film minted ₹3 crore, taking its total collection to a whopping ₹91.96 crore.

3 things you need to know

Dream Girl 2 was released on the big screen on August 25.

Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his role as Karam and Ananya Panday plays Pari.

Ananya Panday has joined the cast of the new film after replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha from the prequel.

Dream Girl 2 inches closer to ₹100 crore at domestic box office

The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed social comedy-drama has maintained a decent business at the Indian box office. The film opened to ₹10.69 crore and saw an increase in business in the days that followed. After a brief decline, the business picked up again owing to the Raksha Bandhan holidays. In the second week of its theatrical run, the Ayushmann Khurrana starter continues to draw audiences to theatres.

11 days after its theatrical run, the Ananya Panday film has amassed a total of ₹91.96 crore. The film is just a few crores away from breaching the ₹100 crore mark. However, the movie will have to deter competition with Atlee-directed Jawan releasing on September 7 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, which continues to dominate the box office and has made ₹506.27 crore at the domestic box office.

Dream Girl 2 performs well overseas

While the film’s domestic business has seen both good and bad days, the worldwide collection paints a pretty picture. In just nine days of theatrical run, the film hit a century in worldwide gross collections. As per Sacnilk, Dream Girl 2 is the fifth movie of Ayushmann Khurrana to enter 100 crores worldwide gross club, and the first since Bala (2019).

Ananya Panday delivers a career-best with Dream Girl 2

Not just for Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 has become a talking point for Ananya Panday’s career as well. Out of her four movies, the comedy film has become the highest-grosser. Her last outing Liger minted ₹41.17 crore in India, Pati Patni Aur Woh collected ₹84.56 crore and her debut movie Student of the Year 2 made only ₹70.86 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.