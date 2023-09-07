Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Nears ₹100 Mark In India

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 has managed to do decent business at the domestic box office. The comedy film starring Ayushmann Khurrana was off to a good start at the box office with a collection of ₹10.69 crore, making it the actor’s best career opener. As per early estimates of Sacnilk, on its second Wednesday, the film minted ₹2.55 crore, taking its total collection to ₹94.51 crore nett in India.

3 things you need to know

Dream Girl 2 hit the theatres on August 25.

Ayushmann Khurrana reprises his role as Karam in the sequel.

Dream Girl 2 sees Ananya Panday replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha as the leading lady.

Dream Girl 2 inches closer to ₹100 crore at domestic box office

Dream Girl 2 started off on a good note but witnessed a decline in its numbers over the week. But it picked up pace due to the Raksha Bandhan holiday. In the second week of its theatrical run, the film continued to draw audiences to theatres and is expected to cross ₹100 crore at the domestic box office by the ned of this week.

Meanwhile, the film will face competition with the Atlee directorial Jawan releasing today (September 7) and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, which has earned over ₹508 crore at the domestic box office.

(Dream Girl 2 continues its dream run at the domestic box office | Image: X)

Dream Girl 2 crosses ₹100 crore worldwide

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 has raised more than ₹110 crore gross worldwide in 12 days, the makers announced Wednesday. Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page. "100 & beyond! Just like your love for @Pooja_DreamGirl," the banner captioned the poster with Rs 118.86 as the updated box office collection. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

(With inputs from PTI)