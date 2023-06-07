Drishyam Actress Ishita Dutta Opens Up About Resuming Work Post Pregnancy | Exclusive

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are the latest expectant parents in the entertainment industry. Dutta, who is currently in her final trimester, is eagerly awaiting her delivery in July-August. Having last appeared in Drishyam 2, the actress is excited to hold her bundle of joy.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the mother-to-be discussed her expectations, fears, and preparations for this new phase of her life.

'I am experiencing intense mango cravings'

(Ishita Dutta is in her final trimester | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

During the initial days, Dutta had to deal with a lot of nausea issues. However, once that phase passed, she developed an insatiable appetite. "I'm really enjoying this phase of my life. I've been relishing all my favorite foods that I couldn't eat before. In fact, I think I've eaten more mangoes during this time than ever before. My Gujarati in-laws always complained that I didn't eat enough mangoes, but now they send me boxes after boxes. My mother-in-law is thrilled that I'm having 'aam ras' (mango pulp) almost every day," she expressed.

But it doesn't end there. Dutta has also been craving Bengali cuisine, which her mother has been satisfying. "Being a vegetarian, my mother is cooking all these delicious Bengali dishes for me, like 'aaloor chop' (potato cutlet) and 'begun bhaja' (brinjal fries). I could eat them all day," she shared.

'Vatsal will be an excellent father'

(Ishita Dutta tied the knot with Vatsal Sheth in 2017 | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

While Dutta, as the expecting mother, is constantly aware of the baby growing inside her, she explains that it's different for fathers. The realization hits them when the baby arrives. "Now that the baby's movements can be seen by others, Vatsal has been reacting more. I frequently send him educational videos, and he reassures me not to worry too much," Dutta revealed.

She added, "He is really good with kids and loves them. Kids prefer him over me, for some reason. So, I believe he will be a great father."

'We want our child to embrace Bengali-Gujarati culture'

(Ishita Dutta at her baby shower function with her family | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

Another topic of discussion for the couple is how to educate their child about their respective cultures. "We are still figuring out who will speak which language, as we want our child to learn English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, and Marathi. We've come to the conclusion that our respective parents can teach them the regional languages. However, we'll see how that goes," she explained.

'Tanvi Thakkar is my pregnancy buddy'

(Ishita Dutta and Tanvi Thakkar are beyond just industry peers | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

Dutta considers television actress Tanvi Thakkar as her pregnancy buddy, as Thakkar is also expecting her first child. We talk on the phone almost every day. We make videos and share insights about each other's health. She is ahead of me in the journey, so whenever she experiences something, she tells me that I'll experience it soon too. It's comforting to have a friend going through the same phase, someone who understands and with whom I can share every small thing. I'm glad I have a friend like her," Dutta expressed.

'Work will have to wait for at least 6 months'

(Ishita Dutta wants to do small schedules after she delivers | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

A common question people ask Dutta is when she plans to return to work. She responds, "I'm not the type of person who can stay at home all day and watch TV. I want to get back to work soon, but I will find a balance. It's unlikely that I will take up a television show immediately because that requires a significant time commitment, which wouldn't allow me much time with my baby.”