'Drishyam' Actress Shriya Saran Questioned By Police At London Airport

Actress Shriya Saran, who was seen last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Bollywood film 'Drishyam' (2015), was questioned by the police at Stansted airport in London. Shriya is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Sandakaari My Boss' with Vemal. According to the reports, the actress accidentally stepped inside a highly guarded civilian area and she was then asked to step aside by the cops for questioning. She was asked to submit her documents.

Saran's co-star Vemal immediately came to her rescue and they later explained to the officials that they were shooting. The actress apologised and was later let go after thorough document submission. For those unaware, Shriya Saran's film is a remake of Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam movie, The Boss (2012). The Boss starred Dileep and Mamta Mohandas. Sandakkari is an adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Proposal (2009). The movie featured Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

Sandakaari also features Sathyan, Prabhu, KR Vijaya, Rekha, Uma Padmanabhan and Magadheera actor Devender Singh. The film is produced by Jayabalan Jayakumar and is directed by R Madhesh.

Shriya Saran's Personal Life

The actress celebrated Karwa Chauth this year in Barcelona and shared adorable pictures on her social media handle. For those unaware, Koscheev is a national-level tennis player and also an entrepreneu — owns a chain of restaurants in Moscow. In an interview with a Tamil daily, Shriya said that she is not planning on having a baby anytime soon. Wants to focus on her career and do atleast 20 films before she thinks about extending her family.

