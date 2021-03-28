Dulquer Salmaan Plays Video Games On Sets Of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Watch BTS

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a 2020 film that features Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian portraying lead roles. The film directed by Desingh Periyasamy is a Tamil romantic heist comedy film. The makers of the film dropped the making of the film for fans who couldn't get enough of the lead actors' chemistry. The cast and crew played fun games and spent a lot of time together on the sets of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Making of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

The makers of the 2020 film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film. The film was shot in Delhi, Goa and later in Chennai. The video had several footages where director Desingh Periyasamy was seen instructing the cast of the film. At the beginning of the BTS film, the director was seen talking to Niranjani Agathiyan and Rakshan in a car. He explained the scene to the duo and was talking about how Niranjani is extremely expressive. While the two were discussing the scene, Rakshan was having popcorn and enjoying their conversation.

Dulquer, Rakshan, Ritu and Nirajanjani shot a scene where they had to ride a bike on a highway. They clicked a few goofy pictures along with Desingh on the sets of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. They also celebrated Dulquer Salmaan's birthday on the set. Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu posed for the poster of the film. They were asked to create some hilarious poses for the posters. They also jumped on the trampoline for a shoot. The duo had a fun time along with the crew as they bounced on the trampoline. In most of the BTS scenes, Dulquer couldn't control his laugh while shooting.

Since the plot revolves around youngsters, they were seen playing dart games and video games on the set. The BTS videos showcase how Dulquer and Rakshan enacted playing games with controllers in front of a camera and not a gaming screen. Ritu applied a face mask on Dulquer's face while he was seen relaxing. They also had a puppy on the set which grabbed everyone's attention. In between shots, Dulquer and Rakshak clicked selfies and even played games on their phones. On the other hand, Ritu was seen using a mini fan. In the end, the entire crew was seen waiting for the weather to come back to normal as it was extremely windy.

Dulquer Salmaan's movies

Dulquer made his debut with Second Show in 2012. He made his Tamil debut with Vaayai Moodi Pesavum starring Nazriya Nazim and Madhoo. He also made his Hindi movie debut with Karwaan featuring Mithila Palkar and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. Over the years, Dulquer Salmaan's movies like Ustad Hotel, Njaan, Charlie and Solo, Comrade in America, Parava have garnered him an immense fan following. He will next be seen in Kurup, Salute and Hey Sinamika.

Image source: Still from the movie