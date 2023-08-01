Dulquer Salmaan's Quirky Birthday Wish For 'Sita Garu' Mrunal Thakur: You're In Everything

Mrunal Thakur is currently one of the most talked-about Indian actresses. With her acting skills and style, she has won over people from across the country. Thakur is celebrating her birthday today (August 1) and one of her co-stars has wished her via a quirky note.

3 things you need to know

The actress is celebrating her 31st birthday today.

She was last seen in the web series Lust Stories 2.

An amazing lineup of work is waiting to be released like Pippa and Hi Nanna.

A birthday wish to remember



Like a lot of her industry colleagues, Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan also wished her with an Instagram story. He posted an old picture of the two and penned a sweet wish that read, “Wishing you the happiest birthday Mrunal! Hope you have a phenomenal year. SR and the whole experience of making it wouldn't have been the same without you so thank you for all the memories and great friendship we share."

Mrunal Thakur’s birthday wish for Dulquer Salmaan



On July 28, the Bangalore Days actor celebrated his 37th birthday. At the time, Mrunal shared a carousel of pictures with the actor to commemorate his special day. She mentioned in her post that she cannot thank the makers of Sita Raman “enough” as it was through them that she got to know Salmaan better.



She called him “super grounded, super humble, super talented, superstar!”. Her post further read, “You are my inspiration in many ways and I’ve learnt so so much from you. Thank you for introducing me to Malayalam songs, thank you for helping me overcome my fear of learning new languages and thank you for making my first Telugu film so special.” To this, the actor replied by saying that she is someone who doesn’t need inspiration as she is capable on her own and called her his ‘forever Sita Garu’.