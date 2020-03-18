Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel's Feud To Ignite At The Box Office In 2021?

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud was recently making headlines as the two superstars reportedly had a fallout during the shoot of the eighth instalment of the blockbuster Fast and Furious franchise. Both the actors also did not hold back from addressing the issue in their past interviews. However, it seems that the feud between the two is still on, rather a notch higher as Johnson and Diesel are reportedly all set to compete with each other at the box office in 2021.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's box office battle

Vin Diesel will be seen playing the role of Groot in Marvel's upcoming film Guardians of Galaxy, which is slated to hit the silver screens in 2022. However, there are several reports from media portals suggesting that the film will come out sooner than because Marvel confirmed that fans will get to see Groot and the Guardians in their 2021's release titled Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to release on November 5, 2021.

On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson will star in DC's antagonist film titled Black Adam, which will release on December 22, 2021. Although the release dates of both the actor's films are almost two months apart, they are anticipated to compete at the box office for months. 'Marvel versus DC' has always been a huge deal among their fans but what is expected to fuel the fire more is Vin Diesel and Dwyane Johnson's feud. Therefore, It will be interesting for their fans to find out which movie gets the upper hand over the other at the box office.

(Image credit: Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Instagram)

