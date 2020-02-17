Dwayne Johnson's Formal Wear To Take Fashion Inspiration From, See Pictures

Dwayne Johnson, who is better known as 'The Rock', wrapped up his successful wrestling career to enter Hollywood and he was recently seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. To the unversed, he does not only act in movies but he also has a YouTube channel, where the actor shares everything about his movies, his life, and his workout. In addition to his on-screen personality, Johnson is also known for his looks and style. Check out his best looks in formal wear.

Dwayne Johnson's formal wear to take inspiration from

Dwayne Johnson is seen in a black suit, with a black shirt underneath in the above picture. He paired the suit with black formal shoes. He looks handsome sitting in the front of a red car.

The actor is looking stunning in a pink coloured checks pantsuit. He wore a white shirt inside. He completed his look with dark brown formal shoes and black sunglasses.

The actor is seen in brown coloured pant and waistcoat. He wore a light blue floral print shirt inside. With matching socks and shoes, the actor looked perfect in this outfit. With a transparent bottle in hand, the actor posed for a beautiful picture.

He returned to the ring to appear as a guest host for UFC 244. He is seen wearing an olive green pantsuit with a white shirt inside. Staring at wrestling belt, it seems like he is remembering his days from wrestling.

The 47-year-old hunk rocked a dark brown jacket and trousers with a white shirt. He accessorised his look with an IWC watch. He looked as proud as possible as he waved.

