The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Dwayne Johnson's Formal Wear To Take Fashion Inspiration From, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Dwayne Johnson was last seen in 'Jumanji: The Next Level'. Apart from his acting, his fans also love to follow his style. Check out Dwayne's best formal looks.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, who is better known as 'The Rock', wrapped up his successful wrestling career to enter Hollywood and he was recently seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. To the unversed, he does not only act in movies but he also has a YouTube channel, where the actor shares everything about his movies, his life, and his workout. In addition to his on-screen personality, Johnson is also known for his looks and style. Check out his best looks in formal wear.

ALSO READ: UFC: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Releases Statement After UFC 244

Dwayne Johnson's formal wear to take inspiration from

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Dwayne Johnson is seen in a black suit, with a black shirt underneath in the above picture. He paired the suit with black formal shoes. He looks handsome sitting in the front of a red car.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The actor is looking stunning in a pink coloured checks pantsuit. He wore a white shirt inside. He completed his look with dark brown formal shoes and black sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson To Star In, Produce Film About UFC Champion Mark Kerr

The actor is seen in brown coloured pant and waistcoat. He wore a light blue floral print shirt inside. With matching socks and shoes, the actor looked perfect in this outfit. With a transparent bottle in hand, the actor posed for a beautiful picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

He returned to the ring to appear as a guest host for UFC 244. He is seen wearing an olive green pantsuit with a white shirt inside. Staring at wrestling belt, it seems like he is remembering his days from wrestling.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The 47-year-old hunk rocked a dark brown jacket and trousers with a white shirt. He accessorised his look with an IWC watch. He looked as proud as possible as he waved.

ALSO READ: 'Black Adam' Will Start Production In July: Dwayne Johnson

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Wishes 100-year-old Fan On Her Birthday, Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOTERA TO HOST A D/N TEST?
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
MVA'S FIGHT FOR MHADA CHIEF'S POST
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IVANKA LAUDS TRUMP AT NASCAR EVENT
AKHILESH FUMES AT 'JAI SHRI RAM'