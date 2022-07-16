DYK Katrina Kaif Is First Indian Star To Have Barbie Doll Modelled On Her? Know More Facts

Katrina Kaif has achieved many milestones ever since she stepped into the entertainment industry, with her almost 2-decade long career coming as an inspiration for many. Katrina has to her credit several notable projects like Sooryavanshi, Ek Tha Tiger, and Rajneeti among many others, and audiences have immensely loved the wide range of characters she essayed.

Katrina is also one of the most stunning divas in Bollywood, with her charming persona making her the first Indian actor to have a Barbie doll modelled after her. Back in the day, makers of the toy-making company Mattel honoured the actor with a 'Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll'. As we celebrate Katrina's 39th birthday today, take a look at more such fun, rare facts about the star.

A look at some fun, lesser-known facts about Katrina Kaif

Katrina's official last name isn't Kaif, but Turquotte. The actor was born with Turquotte as her last name, however, she used her father's surname as it was easier to pronounce, according to Pinkvilla.

The Sooryavanshi star is half-British and half-Indian. Her mother Susanna is a British lawyer, while her father Mohammad Kaif is a Kashmiri.

The actor made her Bollywood debut in the 2003 film Boom, which starred Amitabh Bachchan. However, it wasn't supposed to be her first project. She was reportedly cast in Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaya, however, was dropped out as she couldn't speak Hindi.

Katrina travelled immensely during her growing-up days. Born in Hong Kong, her family moved to China, Japan, France and then Switzerland. They further shifted to Poland as well as Hawaii before settling in London.

Katrina's philanthropic efforts are not known by many, however, she has been involved with her mother’s charitable trust, The Relief Projects India, which aims to work against female infanticide and rescue abandoned girls.

Kaif's modelling career began at the early age of 14. She reportedly got a jewellery brand ad after winning a contest in Hawaii.

Katrina reportedly charged Rs 75 lakh for her Telegu film Malliswari in 2004. It was the highest remuneration given to a female actor in the South at that time.

She has also passed off a trail of famous films during her career, some of which include Gunday, Chennai Express, Singham, Ram Leela and Half Girlfriend among others.

