DYK Rajkummar Rao Wanted To Marry Patralekhaa After Seeing Her In An Ad For The First Time

Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been going strong for more than 8 years and have been giving major relationship goals to their fans along the way. Fans would always burn with curiosity to find out how their relationship started and their thoughts on each other. In an interview, the actress dished out new pieces of information about their relationship which proved how intense their relationship is.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on their first impression

In an exclusive interview with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa revealed their first impressions of each other after seeing each other for the first time. The actress stated that they both had a completely opposite impression of each other. Upon being asked the question, Patralekhaa replied saying that she saw her boyfriend of 8 years for the first time on-screen in the film LSD.

Patralekhaa revealed that she thought Rajkummar was exactly how he was in the movie, stating that 'he was weird' in the movie. She admitted that she already had his image tarnished. After being asked what was Rajkummar's first impression of her, Patralekhaa revealed that the actor told her later on that he decided to marry her after seeing her in an ad for the first time. She remarked saying that it was very 'ironic'.

Rajkummar Rao on marrying Patralekhaa

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar Rao was asked about his future marriage plans with his long-term girlfriend Patralekhaa. The actor replied saying that they had read several rumours about them which do not faze them after many years of courtship. He also reacted to people mistaking them for being married already by saying that they did not get married and do not respond to any rumours being written about them.

Patralekhaa's Main Hero Boll Raha Hu

The 31-year-old actress is all set to grace the small screen with Parth Samthaan in Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. The trailer of the series is out on Youtube on ALT Balaji's official Youtube channel. The show will also feature actors such as Arshin Mehta, Meenal Sahu, Arslan Goni, Ganesh Yadav and Saquib Ayubi.

Promo Pic Credit: Rajkummar Rao IG