Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Paresh Rawal, Shefali Shah & Others Extend Warm Wishes

In the Islamic calendar, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a significant day. It marks Prophet Muhammed's birth anniversary, and Muslims all over the world pay honour to him on this day. This historic day, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is commemorated by Sunni Muslims on the 12th Rabi' al-Awwal (third Islamic month), while Shia Muslims commemorate it on the 17th Rabi' al-Awwal.

Various Islamic faiths, on the other hand, believe that the Prophet Muhammed was born on the twelfth day of Rabi' al-Awwal in 570 CE in Mecca. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet. On the special occasion, members of the film fraternity have taken to their official social media handles and extended their heartfelt greetings to people.

Bollywood stars extend wishes on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Oh My God! actor Paresh Rawal took to his official Twitter handle and penned a sweet note wishing his fans and followers. He wrote, "Hope that you are guided by your faith in the Prophet Muhammad and shine in his divine blessings. A very happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi." He also posted a picture that reads, "May joy and peace be with you today, tomorrow & forever. Eid E Milad Un Nabi Mubarak."

Hope that you are guided by your faith in the Prophet Muhammad and shine in his divine blessings. A very happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. pic.twitter.com/8hot3L4Niw — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) October 18, 2021

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor Shefali Shah took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring herself and her children. In the pictures, the mother-sons trio can be seen flashing their bright smiles. She wished for everyone's good health and wrote, "Love, laughter, happiness and good health! #MiladUnNabiMubarak." Many fans and followers rushed to drop positive messages and red hearts in the comments section of the post.

The Tanhanji star Sharad Kelkar prayed for everyone's happiness and wished fans on the photo-sharing site. Sharad posted, "May the blessings of Allah fill your life with bliss and bring happiness to your heart and home. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to all."

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni also extended wishes to his fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. He posted a picture of himself where he can be seen wearing a white pathani. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Eid-e-Milad un Nabi Mubarak."

Image: ANI/PTI/Instagram/@shefalishahofficial