Ek Villian: Tracks From Sidharth Malhotra's Film That Strike The Right Chord

Ek Villian released on June 27, 2014. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film features Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Actor Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of the antagonist in the film. Adapted by Tushar Hiranandani, the film chronicles the story of Guru, essayed by Sidharth, a gangster, whose life changes after he develops feelings for Aisha, played by Shraddha Kapoor, who teaches him to live his life with grace. However, Aisha gets murdered by someone, and Guru sets on a mission to find the culprit. The movie was lauded for Siddharth and Riteish's intense roles, and also for its emotional notes. The songs from the movie still remain fresh in the hearts of the audience. Here are the best songs from Ek Villian that strike an emotional chord.

Ek Villian Best songs

1. Hamdard

In the voice of Arijit Singh and Mithoon, Hamdard strikes the right chord. The song chronicles the adorable bond between Guru and Aisha, and how the two get married with everyone's blessings. It is all about how Guru embraces Aisha and does everything possible from his end to help her fight cancer. The two share some blissful moments during the early stages of their marriage life. According to reports, the song had hit 100 million views within a week of its release.

2. Galliyan

Sung by Ankit Tiwari, Galliyan essays the story of how Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor try on different adventures, as per Aisha's wishlist. Every moment they spent is captured by Guru. Guru also arranges an artificial snowfall in their lawn, as it topped Aisha's wishlist. The two explore many adventures, as Aisha wants to make the most of the time she has left with her. Once again, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's song hit 109 million views on YouTube.

3. Banjaara

The song Banjaara from Ek Villian is considered to be the best by fans. Voiced by Mohd. Irfan, Sidharth Malhotra's song was reportedly a major hit. The song essays Guru's mesmerised side, who slowly starts falling for Aisha. Guru, who does not smile in the film, cannot stop adoring Aisha and her notable work of bringing a smile on people's face. According to reports, Ek Villian movie was much-more lauded by the audience for its songs.

