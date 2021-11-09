Ekta Kapoor Feels Honoured To Receive The Padma Award, Terms It 'surreal Moment'

As the ceremony of the Fourth Highest Civilian Award, Padma Shri was recently held, it depicted various artists from the movie such as Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami and others from the industry being honoured for their contribution to arts.

Ekta Kapoor expressed her feelings on receiving the Padma Award and stated how it was an absolute honour and a matter of great pride.

Ekta Kapoor on receiving the Fourth Highest Civilian Award

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she was seen receiving the Padma Shri by the President of India. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude for receiving the award and dedicated it to her pillars of strength, her parents, her son Ravie, brother Tusshar and his sn, Lakshya. She also thanked her family, friends, her team at Balaji Telefilms and the audience for believing in her and supporting her. Ekta Kapoor also stated how it was a surreal moment for her and a matter of great pride on receiving the Fourth Highest Civilian Award.

The caption read, "It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my pillars of strength - my mom tushar laqu ravie and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am! I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams.JAI HIND" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists as well as fans took to Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post and congratulated her. Celebrities namely Neena Gupta, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karanvir Bohra, Harleen Sethi, Rohini Iyer, Jennifer Winget, Sussanne Khan and others dropped in sweet wishes for the TV Czarina and congratulated her.

On the other hand, the fans were excited to hear the news and expressed their amazement by showering hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ekta Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@ektakapoor