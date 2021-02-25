Ekta Kapoor Welcomes Centre's OTT Guidelines, Onir Calls It 'death Of Good Content'

There cannot be creative freedom without responsibility, according to producer Ekta Kapoor and director Priyadarshan who were among the handful of voices to welcome the government's guidelines for over-the-top (OTT) platforms on Thursday. Kapoor, who also runs an OTT platform Alt Balaji, said the new regulations will provide a level playing field to everyone.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, known for films such as Hera Pheri and Hungama, called it "a great step" by the government. Director Onir, however, said the new guidelines did not favour artistes.

The government on Thursday said a 'code of ethics' and three-tier grievance redressal mechanism would be applicable for OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, news publishers and digital media.

Seeking to establish a soft touch regulatory framework for these entities, the government said OTT platforms (like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video) would have to self-classify the content into five age-based categories - U (Universal), U/A 7+ (years), U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult). Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said such platforms would be required to implement parental locks for content classified as U/A 13+ or higher, and reliable age-verification mechanisms for content classified as 'A'.

"Heartening to see the new guidelines that provide a level playing field for digital news media and OTT platforms.#ResponsibleFreedom," producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted. Some industry insiders tweeted their support using the hashtag #ResponsibleFreedom, previously also shared by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Javadekar.

Priyadarshan said the guidelines on streaming platforms were a "great step" by the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "#OTTGuidelines announced today, respect the artistic freedom while providing an avenue for redressal of citizen grievances. #ResponsibleFreedom," the director tweeted.

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan also thanked the prime minister and said "#ResponsibleFreedom was the need of the hour." Director Nila Madhab Panda, known for films like I am Kalam and Kadvi Hawa, said digital media must be used responsibly. "Freedom comes with responsibility, digital media can do a lot of good if used correctly, great decision by the government, @PrakashJavdekar Sir @rsprasad sir, also giving a forum for users grievances is the correct way ahead. #ResponsibleFreedom #OTTGuidelines," Panda wrote on Twitter.

Filmmaker Onir criticized the new guidelines for not favouring content creators. "The death of cinema and good content. Stab the artist and keep everyone happy. The worst that democracy can do to an artist is this regulation of OTT," he said.

Despite multiple attempts, prominent filmmakers, representatives of OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon remained unavailable for comment. The OTT censorship has been a cause of concern among filmmakers, writers and actors for some time as many believe it will curtail their creativity on the new platform, which has witnessed a boom in India in recent years.

The streamers have been self-regulating their content as per Indian laws until recently but some of the shows have stirred controversy, most recently Amazon Prime Video's show "Tandav", which was accused of hurting religious sentiments. A scene in the show led to multiple FIRs on directors, actors, and the India head of the platform, prompting the streamer to chop the scenes from the political drama.

Other shows that have angered a section of people include Netflix's Leila and A Suitable Boy and Amazon's Paatal Lok.

CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi welcomes Centre's guidelines for OTT platforms and social media

'Committed to provide level playing field: Amit Shah lauds guidelines on OTT, social media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.