'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Introduces Milind Soman As 'visionary Leader' Sam Manekshaw

After introducing Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade as legendary leaders in her film Emergency, Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled Milind Soman's first look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film, which revolves around former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been written and directed by Kangana, who also stars in the lead role.

Presenting the 'dynamic' Milind Soman, Kangana detailed Sam Manekshaw's trailblazing contribution during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Milind also expressed gratitude for being roped in as the leader in Emergency.

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, August 25, Kangana shared Milind's first look poster and wrote, "Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency."

Milind also penned a gratitude note as he made the announcement. "Honoured to be a part of @kanganaranaut ’s directorial #Emergency and play the role of #SamManekshaw, the man who, with his wit and gallantry, led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war!" he stated.

Talking about why she picked Milind for the role, Kangana hailed his "overpowering screen presence and talent." As per PTI, she added, "Sam Manekshaw had clarity of vision, was a strong-headed individual and his relevance is huge in the film. The film showcases how two very strong-headed personalities, Mrs Gandhi and Sam Manekshaw, worked together to fight the war against Pakistan."

Milind also mentioned, "I am looking forward to working under her direction. Playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is a big honour and the greatest responsibility."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be playing the role of revolutionary leader JP Narayan, Shreyas Talpade will be seen as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and lastly, Mahima Chaudhry as author Pupul Jayakar. Emergency has been bankrolled by Manikarnika Films, while its screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

On the work front, Kangana will also take on the role of an Indian Air Force Officer in Tejas. She also has the Hindi-language devotional drama film Sita- The Incarnation in the pipeline.

