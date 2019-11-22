Eminem: A Look At The Detroit Based MC's Journey To Sobriety

Eminem has openly spoken about his addiction problem in his songs as well as interviews. He says he is proud of where he is currently and has shown his fans that anything can be changed with will power and resistance. Reportedly, Em was introduced to some prescribed drugs during the early 2000s, which seem harmless to the Detroit-based rapper. Em started taking medicines to relax by the end of the day or to get some quick sleep. His main intention to use the drugs were to help him relax due to excessive work and less sleep. Soon, he began mixing the drugs and was reportedly popping nearly 20 pills a day. Read more about Eminem’s drug addiction and how he managed to come clean.

Eminem's drug addiction



Celebrated my 10 years yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Xmm9MOIEam — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 22, 2018

When Em’s loved ones tried to tell him about his addiction, he could not believe them because he was using legally procured drugs, not heroin, cocaine, or crack. But he still tried to let loose and tried going to rehab in 2005. Reportedly, his addiction could not be slowed down until 2007, when Marshall nearly died of a drug overdose. He says that if he made it to the hospital even two hours later, he would have not survived from the drug overdose. His organs including the liver and kidneys were already shutting down and his medical attendants did not think the Detroit MC would survive.

11 years - still not afraid. pic.twitter.com/A8TV0LsLfn — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 20, 2019



What happened after 2007?

After the OD, his kids helped him by providing the strength to triumph over his drug addiction successfully and go through addiction recovery. During the rehabilitation process, Eminem gained a lot of weight and soon replaced his addiction with running. Eminem feels having what he calls an addict’s brain, so he thinks of it as having replaced one addiction with another, healthier one. The rapper says he used to cover 17 miles a day and through consistency, hard work, and desire, the rapper turned sober.

