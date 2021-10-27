Emraan Hashmi Reveals If 'Awarapan' And 'The Dirty Picture' Are Slated For A Sequel

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror movie Dybbuk and in a recent interview opened up about making possible sequels for some of his previous movies. Though Emraan made his debut with the movie Footpath, he gained widespread popularity through the movies Murder and Awarapan, with the latter going on to become one of the most successful films in his career. Hashmi revealed whether he would like to make a sequel to his movies like Awarapan, The Dirty Picture and more.

Emraan Hashmi on making 'Awarapan' and 'The Dirty Picture' sequel

Emraan Hashmi, in an interview with Bollywood Life, was asked if he was interested in making a sequel for some of his previous projects. The actor replied and said that he would love to make a sequel to his movie Ek Thi Dayaan because he loved that it. He added and said that he would even like to make a sequel to The Dirty Picture and Awarapan, talking about the latter, Emraan said that Awarapan was one of the movie's that was loved by the audiences and had a huge fan following. He further revealed that so many people had messaged him and asked to make Awarapan 2.

Awarapan was released back in 2007 and features Shriya Saran and Mrinalini Sharma in the lead roles opposite Hashmi. The film follows a gangster who is ordered by his boss to keep an eye on his mistress, a Pakistani girl sold to him in the flesh trade. The film was a commercial failure but eventually came to be regarded as one of Hashmi's best works.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in the horror-thriller film Dybbuk, it is a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2017 Malayalam film Ezra. The story of the film revolves around an antique box purchased by the female protagonist, after which the couple face paranormal activities. The film is slated to premiere on 29 October 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Hashmi will also be seen in the action movie Tiger 3, he is reportedly roped in to play the role of the main antagonist.

