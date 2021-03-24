Emraan Hashmi's Wife Parveen Wishes The Actor With An Adorable Photo Featuring Their Son

Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his birthday today, on March 24, and has turned 41. On the occasion of Emraan Hashmi's birthday, his wife Parveen shared a picture on her Instagram story to wish the actor. Take a look at Emraan Hashmi's wife's birthday wish for the actor here.

Emraan Hashmi's wife Parveen's birthday wish for husband

Emraan Hashmi's wife Parveen shared a photo of the actor with their son on the occasion of his birthday. In the photo, the actor can be seen posing with his son Ayaan Hashmi. Emraan looked dashing as he sported a blue long-sleeve T-shirt along with black sunglasses. Parveen also added various gifs and stickers to her story. The story was accompanied by the song Here Comes the Hot Stepper by artist Cole Turner.

Ayaan in the image was seen dressed casually in a cap to accessorise his look. Emraan Hashmi's son was diagnosed with stage one cancer back in 2014. After battling cancer for five years, Ayaan Hashmi was declared cancer-free in January 2019.

Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga

Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga was released on 19th March 2021. The film features John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles, along with actors like Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. Emraan plays the role of Inspector Vijay Sarvarkar in the movie. The movie is set in the '80s and 90s and is an action crime thriller movie.

A quick look at Emraan Hashmi's movies

Emraan Hashmi made his debut in Bollywood with the 2003 Vikram Bhatt thriller movie Footpath. He shared the screen alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu. Hashmi played the role of Raghu Shrivastav, a gangster. He was praised for his performance by various critics. The Mumbai Saga actor's fame further intensified through Anurag Basu's erotic thriller Murder. The movie also featured Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel in lead roles. The actor then went on to feature in various critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies like The Dirty Picture, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Murder 2, Jannat and Jannat 2, Raaz series and Ek Thi Daayan.

The actor will next be seen in the mystery-thriller movie Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan, in which he will be portraying the role of a business tycoon Karan Oberoi. The movie is all set to release on 9th April.

Image Source: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram

