'Entire Country Behind You:' Yuvraj Singh, Tendulkar Wish For Bachchan's Quick Recovery

As veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has wished for his quick recovery

Jitesh Vachhatani
Amitabh Bachchan

As veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has wished for his quick recovery. Taking to Twitter, the batting maestro prayed for his good health and quick recovery. Tendulkar's former teammate Yuvraj Singh too wished the same for the veteran actor.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh remarked that popular actor has always been a fighter and will see through this with his 'will power and resilience.'

Ace billiards and snooker player Pankaj Advani also wished the actors a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has confirmed that Bachchan is asymptomatic. It has also been confirmed that the actor's son, Abhishek Bachchan too has been infected with the coronavirus.

 

 

 

