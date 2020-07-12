'Entire Country Behind You:' Yuvraj Singh, Tendulkar Wish For Bachchan's Quick Recovery

As veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has wished for his quick recovery. Taking to Twitter, the batting maestro prayed for his good health and quick recovery. Tendulkar's former teammate Yuvraj Singh too wished the same for the veteran actor.

Take care Amit ji.



Praying for your good health and quick recovery. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/KRwPQ9RQZT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh remarked that popular actor has always been a fighter and will see through this with his 'will power and resilience.'

Wishing you a speedy recovery @SrBachchan. The prayers and good wishes of the entire country are behind you. You have always been a fighter and will see this through too with your will power and resilience. Hope you get well really soon ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/39yqi3Mb0b — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 11, 2020

Ace billiards and snooker player Pankaj Advani also wished the actors a speedy recovery.

Get well soon @juniorbachchan and @SrBachchan 🤗 wish you two a speedy recovery — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has confirmed that Bachchan is asymptomatic. It has also been confirmed that the actor's son, Abhishek Bachchan too has been infected with the coronavirus.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

