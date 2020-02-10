Dharmendra-Hema Malini Proud Of Esha Deol For Her New Venture, Other Stars Congratulate

Be it their entire life story, fitness or battle with a disease, several stars from the film industry have opened up on various facets of their life in their memoirs. The latest to join this list is Esha Deol Takhtani. The actor is all set to turn an author with a new book on motherhood.

As the Dhoom star announced her venture, Hema Malini-Dharmendra expressed their delight and pride over their daughter while best wishes poured in from the other stars.

Esha Deol, who is the mother of two daughters, is all set to come up with her book Amma Mia: Stories, advice and recipes from one mother to another. The book will be releasing on March 23, and has a foreword by her parents’ Sholay co-star Jaya Bachchan.

Sharing the picture of the cover on Twitter, Dharmendra termed the book as a ‘golden gift’ from his ‘baby’ to all the loving mothers.

Hema Malini called it a ‘special moment of pride’. She termed the book as Esha’s journey of becoming a first-time mom, and from pregnancy to motherhood and beyond.

Sharing a spl moment of pride wth all of u. Esha is comg out with a book on becoming a 1st time mom & her interesting journey frm pregnancy to motherhood & beyond. A hands on guide to all new mothers. Preview https://t.co/3GWIQn1erO #ammamia @Esha_Deol@PenguinIndia — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 10, 2020

Arjun Rampal, Tusshar Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh were the other stars who sent their good wishes to Esha. Arjun called it a ‘wonderful achievement’, Riteish loved its ‘quirky title’ and the cover, while hoping it’d be an ‘amazing read.’ Tusshar Kapoor called Esha an ‘awesome human being and an even better mom’ and called her new venture as a ‘great new beginning.’

Here are the tweets:

Congratulations @Esha_Deol on this wonderful achievement which is gonna help a lot of new Moms and Dads with their little ones. @penguinIndia #ammamia can’t wait to get my hands on my copy. pic.twitter.com/XZyLXJjpq7 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) February 10, 2020

Congratulations @Esha_Deol #ammamia is such a quirky title. All of you look adorable on the cover - wishing you my best. Am sure it will be an amazing read @PenguinIndia https://t.co/LA6hmlt3zk pic.twitter.com/YkyWulyhwh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 10, 2020

3 cheers for an awesome human being and an even better mom! @Esha_Deol this is a great new beginning for you....urge everyone to pre order your copy of #ammamia by @PenguinIndia at https://t.co/coRemZgxlu pic.twitter.com/Ts8pEU3LKH — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) February 10, 2020

