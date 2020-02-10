The Debate
Dharmendra-Hema Malini Proud Of Esha Deol For Her New Venture, Other Stars Congratulate

Bollywood News

Dharmendra and Hema Malini expressed their delight and pride after their daughter Esha Deol launched her new venture Amma Mia. Other stars congratulated her.

Dharmendra

Be it their entire life story, fitness or battle with a disease, several stars from the film industry have opened up on various facets of their life in their memoirs. The latest to join this list is Esha Deol Takhtani. The actor is all set to turn an author with a new book on motherhood.  

READ: Esha Deol Birthday: Best Dance Songs Of The Dhoom Actress

As the Dhoom star announced her venture, Hema Malini-Dharmendra expressed their delight and pride over their daughter while best wishes poured in from the other stars. 

Esha Deol, who is the mother of two daughters, is all set to come up with her book Amma Mia: Stories, advice and recipes from one mother to another. The book will be releasing on March 23, and has a foreword by her parents’ Sholay co-star Jaya Bachchan. 

READ: Esha Deol: Know About The Actor's Family Members On Her Birthday

Sharing the picture of the cover on Twitter, Dharmendra termed the book as a ‘golden gift’ from his ‘baby’ to all the loving mothers. 

Hema Malini called it a ‘special moment of pride’. She termed the book as Esha’s journey of becoming a first-time mom, and from pregnancy to motherhood and beyond. 

READ: Esha Deol's Daughter Radhya's B'day: Taimur, Inaaya, & Others Party

Arjun Rampal, Tusshar Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh were the other stars who sent their good wishes to Esha. Arjun called it a ‘wonderful achievement’, Riteish loved its ‘quirky title’ and the cover, while hoping it’d be an ‘amazing read.’ Tusshar Kapoor called Esha an ‘awesome human being and an even better mom’ and called her new venture as a ‘great new beginning.’ 

Here are the tweets: 

READ: Hema Malini's Birthday: Esha Deol Pens A Loving Message For Her Mother

 

 

