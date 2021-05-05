Esha Gupta Celebrates 9 Years Of Her Debut Film Jannat 2, Pens Note

Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle to celebrate 9 years of her debut film Jannat 2. The crime thriller directed by Kunal Deshmukh released in 2012. The film is a sequel to the 2008 successful film Jannat. Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, and Randeep Hooda are featured in lead roles.

Esha wrote, "Humbled and grateful, can’t believe it’s been 9years today since my debut with #jannat2, it’s all of your love and acceptance that has made me who I am today. I know times are tough and we are all in this together, fighting our own war. Mental health and children welfare should be our priority, please swipe for more information. Take care India, remember to hug your loved ones and call your friends and family everyday to checkup on them." [sic]

Esha shared the video of Sang Hoon Tere song from Jannat 2 and followed it up with infographics of helpline numbers for COVID-19 positive patients.

Esha Gupta takes a break from social media

Rustom actor Esha Gupta took to Instagram late on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to bid goodbye to her followers as she takes a break from social media. Esha Gupta has decided to discontinue her use of social media in the face of rising coronavirus cases. Her Instagram page, on the other hand, will remain active and managed by her team so that necessary Covid resources can be shared with the public on her page.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “We are in this together”. She added, “Seeing the situation in our country my family and I have contributed beds and essentials. Every day seeing what our country is going through is just painful. I wish everyone who reads this a healthy life and prays for your families safety. Going off social media, but please continue sharing verified information so my team can share it with all of you. Please take care and be grateful and kind towards one another”.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Alaukik Rahi’s One Day: Justice Delivered alongside Anupam Kher and Kumud Mishra in lead roles. Esha will next be seen in Deepak Tijori’s Tipsy alongside Deepak Tijori and Anurag Arora in lead roles. According to IMDb, when these girls travel to London for a bachelorette party, things go wrong. The film is currently in its filming period and is expected to release in August 2021.