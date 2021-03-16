Esha Gupta Looks Stunning As She Poses In Bikini, Fans Compare Her To Kylie Jenner

Esha Gupta left her fans stunned as she shared a photo of her Maldives vacation on Instagram. Esha Gupta's photos featured the actress in a yellow floral bikini showing off her toned abs. Her series of photos received a lot of love and compliments from her fans.

Esha Gupta flaunts her body in her latest post

Esha Gupta was seen vacationing in the Maldives in her latest social media post. In the photos, the Jannat 2 actress is seen flaunting her toned abs in a yellow floral bikini. The actress let her hair down with wavy curls and kept her makeup neutral. She topped off her look with a golden chain and earrings.

Fans react to Esha Gupta's photos

Fans were awestruck by Esha's beauty and quickly filled up the comments section. The comment section was loaded with the fire emoticon indicating the actress' sultry avatar. One fan wrote, "Good lord HOW ARE YOU SO PRETTY". Another fan commented that she was a gorgeous woman wile one fan compared her to Kylie Jenner.

Esha Gupta shares pictures of her workout sessions

Esha Gupta's Instagram is filled with her workout pictures and videos. The actress is often seen flaunting her body and also shares with her fans how she keeps herself fit. The model turned actress very frequently shares photos of herself doing various yoga poses. Check out some of her posts here.

A quick look at Esha Gupta's movies

Esha Gupta started her career as a model and was the winner of the Miss India International title in 2007. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the crime thriller Jannat 2 in 2012 opposite Emraan Hashmi. Gupta was next seen in the political drama movie Chakravyuh alongside Arjun Rampal, Abhay Deol and Manoj Bajpayee. She received praise from various critics for her performance in the movie. Since then, the actress has been part of various high grossing movies such as Raaz 3D, Rustom, Total Dhamaal and Baadshaho. Esha Gupta will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3, which is a sequel to the hit comedy series Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2. The movie also features Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in lead roles.

