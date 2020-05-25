Esha Gupta Nails Yet Another Difficult Stretch Pose With Ease, See Picture

Actor Esha Gupta has been setting major fitness goals for her fans amid the Coronavirus lockdown. She regularly shares pictures and video from her workout sessions and has totally been encouraging her fans to start working out as well. She took to her social media on May 24 and shared a picture of herself nailing a difficult stretch position. Esha is seen wearing a black and white printed top and has her hair tied up in a ponytail. Read further ahead to know more details:

Esha Gupta nails yet another difficult pose

The actor seemed to perform the stretch during one of her at-home yoga sessions. In the picture, Esha Gupta is seen sitting on a yoga mat and has one leg sitting straight on the floor while the other one is stretched over that leg and is touching her hips on that side. She took things up another notch by bending over her leg to click the picture. Gupta shared a mirror selfie of her stretch and wrote in the caption, "Believe you can ॐ". [sic]

This was not the first time that the actor aced a difficult stretch pose. Esha Gupta earlier shared a picture where she is seen pulling off an extremely difficult stretch with the utmost ease. Fans were truly amazed by her stretch and took to the comments section to express their admiration. One user wrote, "Hats off... Inspiring millions". [sic]

Esha Gupta had previously shared a throwback picture with her fans. The video is from one of her pilates class and she is seen acing a difficult leg stretch with the support of some equipment. Sharing the video on her Instagram, the actor wrote, "Miss hanging around @thepilatesstudiomumbai 🎵 @armaanmalik Control". [sic]

Esha Gupta is not the only actor to dedicate a huge amount of her quarantine time to fitness. Many other celebrities have actively been working out and encouraging their fans to do the same. Some of the most popular celebrities include Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, and Milind Soman.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was recently seen in the second season of RejctX. The show also stars Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, and Masi Valli. Sumeet Vyas plays the headmaster of the school and Esha Gupta plays the character of Officer Rene who is assigned to investigate the murder case of a student.

The show revolves around a group of teenagers who go to an elite school and have their own rap band. It tries to tackle issues like gender fluidity, body shaming, personality disorder, and adult film addiction. It is available for streaming on Zee5.

