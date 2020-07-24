Esha Gupta 'grateful' As She Shares Pictures Of Her 'big Fat Punjabi Family' On IG

Esha Gupta recently uploaded a couple of snaps with her family on Instagram. Fans could see Esha's parents, aunt and even her family dog. The actor talked about how grateful she was and also mentioned that her week had gone wonderfully. Take a look at each picture and also the comments on the post.

Esha Gupta's Post

Esha Gupta recently uploaded 9 snaps of herself with her family and added a warm caption. In the first snap, Esha can be seen sitting on a sofa and laughing uncontrollably. The picture has Esha's extended family and many members like Kushal Mithal, Neha Gupta, Richa Gupta are tagged. All the family members are giggling and the picture is candid. Esha's sister is seen holding their dog.

In the next snap, fans can see Esha with Rishab Gupta. She is seen embracing Rishab and looks very happy. Esha is sporting a crop top with some white pants and has her hair open. Rishab is sporting a smart shirt and some pants. In the third snap, Esha can be seen with all her aunts. Esha is dressed in traditional wear and sports an olive and black polka dots suit.

In the fourth snap, Esha's parents can be seen and are accompanied by their dog. The actor's parents look happy and have a lot of trees behind them. The picture also features green pastures. In the fifth snap, Esha can be seen with a labrador. Esha is seen sporting a grey dress and is seen playing with the dog.

In the later snaps, Esha can be seen with their family dog. Even some musical instrument is visible and so is some food. Esha looks happy in all the pictures.

The actor also uploaded a warm caption about her family. She mentioned she was very grateful and happy. She wrote - Week full of gratitude (emoji) Thankful to god for all that we have, grateful to the universe, for making me feel so wealthy because all we need is love, crazy cousins and lots of puppies, she also added the hashtag - Big Fat Punjabi Family

Many fans commented on the picture. Most of the comments were positive. Take a look at a few of the comments:

Pic Credit: Esha Gupta's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Esha Gupta's Instagram

