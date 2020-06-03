Esha Gupta Shares Her Personal Experiences With Depression And Other Issues

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta spoke about depression and the social stigma surrounding it. While talking to a news portal, Esha Gupta stated that it is very crucial that people accept and talk about depression. She further stated that depression can happen to anyone at any point in their life. She pointed out that it is impossible to know what a person is going through just by looking at them.

Esha Gupta talks about mental health

Esha Gupta stated that she feels depression is looked down upon. She also said that she believes depression should be taken seriously and that it is very important that people help those who are depressed rather than attaching a social stigma to it. The actor believes that a person who is going through depression should be treated with compassion. The person who is depressed should talk to their loved ones and express their feelings. She recalls an incident that she faced with her close friend.

The 34-year-old actor stated that her friend told her that he was tired of people telling him to be positive and to not have negative thoughts. She said when she realised where he was coming from, she apologised to him. She also told her friend that she will be there for him when he needs her. Esha Gupta erased her entire social media profile. However, she would often share messages of positivity and encourage her fans to keep fighting.

Giving her fans a personal example, Esha Gupta states that she too has difficult days. She recalled that she was very upset when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. Her mother has now recovered. Esha Gupta’s family stays in Delhi while she stays in Mumbai. She stated that staying away from her family especially while being in the lockdown is very challenging. She further added that she has fought through hard times when things were not so good initially.

Esha Gupta feels that people should do what makes them happy while being in quarantine. She said that she has turned back to charcoal painting and sketching. She urged her fans to reduce screen time as a film might provide temporary relief but the negative thoughts will come rushing back after the film is over. She recommends her fans to meditate and take up yoga for a healthy state of mind. She also revealed that she is learning how to play the ukulele and to speak Spanish. Esha Gupta also wants to get a certificate in Kundalini Yoga.

