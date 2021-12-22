Evelyn Sharma Expresses Bliss Of Motherhood With Daughter Ava On Instagram | See Pic

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani fame Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi were recently blessed with a baby girl, Ava. The couple has been expressing joy since Ava's arrival, and Evelyn, who is an active social media user, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note on motherhood.

Posting a picture with her adorable princes, the From Sydney with Love actor exclaimed in rapture, "Oh the bliss of motherhood." Holding her sleeping newborn in her arms, Evelyn Sharma captioned the post, "Oh the bliss of motherhood... aka the five minutes in between complete chaos!"

The actor also used the post to announce that she welcomed her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi in November. The From Sydney with Love shared a picture of her newborn child cuddled up, and captioned the post, "The most important role of my life." Sharma revealed that they had named their child Ava Rania Bhindi.

The actor had announced her pregnancy earlier this year via her social media post. She can be seen wearing a swimsuit with a little glimpse of her baby bump. "Can’t wait to hold you in my arms…" she captioned the post.

'Parenting advice please?'

Later, in another post, she was seen flaunting her baby bump, asking for parenting advice. She wrote, "Parenting advice please? we’re so excited to step into this new role of parenthood, but after reading books and speaking to people it seems there’s nothing that can ever truly prepare you for it…"

The actor is currently in Australia and has revealed that she has kept herself positive, busy and occupied by becoming a passionate gardener. Evelyn said that gardening kept her busy as she was growing healthy food for her family and designing a beautiful wonderland for her baby in the backyard.

Evelyn Sharma, a German model, made her film debut with the 2006 American movie Turn left. Later, she made her Bollywood debut in the film From Sydney with Love and was then seen in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Evelyn Sharma was also seen in Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan and David Dhawan's Main Tera Hero.

(Image: @evelyn_sharma/Instagram)