Evelyn Sharma Moves Into Her Own Flat After 10 Years In Bollywood; Shares Pictures

Evelyn Sharma who marked her debut with 2006 American film 'Turn Left', is a proud owner of a beautiful flat in Mumbai. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her cutting the ribbon. The brand new house will be the base for Evelyn after marriage to Australian dental surgeon Dr. Tushaan Bhindi.

Evelyn Sharma's pictures from her 'best day ever' are simply romantic

Talking to a publication, Evelyn said that she bought the house last year (even before meeting Tushaan) and the process and paperwork took sometime. The actress who will shuttle between Sydney and Mumbai is finally happy to have a home in the country. Talking about her space, Evelyn said that it is on the 13th floor with a beautiful view of Juhu.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was among the first ones to congratulate Evelyn. He wrote: "Congratulations my dearest. I’m so so happy for you. Extremely proud. God bless you and your home." Actress Sonal Chauhan too dropped a comment saying: "Many many congratulations E So happy and proud." Take a look.

Evelyn Sharma says 'Yes', gets engaged to her beau in Sydney

Evelyn Sharma who featured in Ayan Mukerji's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', recently got engaged to Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur Dr. Tushaan Bhindi. The actress announced about her big day with an intimate kissing picture on Instgram but a week later, remembering 'the best day ever' of her life, Evelyn shared some more pictures. The romantic proposal happened at Harbour Bridge, Sydney. Take a look at the album -

On the professional front, Evelyn Sharma had recently featured in the Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho. She was one of the many faces in the movie alongside the likes of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi and others.

