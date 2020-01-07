Rishabh Pant's Girlfriend Isha Negi; Here's All You Need To Know About The Entrepreneur

The Indian cricket team wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has reportedly been in a relationship with his college friend Isha Negi for 5 years now. On their fifth anniversary, Isha took to Instagram to share a picture of the two and captioned the picture by writing “5th year and counting...love you sky big bubbie 💖”. Here is all you should know about Rishabh Pant’s girlfriend Isha Negi.

Here is all you should know about Isha Negi:

Isha Negi is reported to be an entrepreneur and an interior decor designer. It was also revealed that Isha is an alumnus of Convent of Jesus and Mary, New Delhi. The actor reportedly studied at Amity University and has so far only shared two pictures of her boyfriend. Take a look at them below:

The post we can see above us one of the first posts that Isha Negi had posted with Rishab Pant. In this post, we can see Rishab Pant clicking a selfie while Isha Negi is seen in his arms. in this post, Isha Negi wrote how Rishab is the love of her life. In the captions, she wrote "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life" and tagged Rishab in the post.

This post was shared one year after the last post. In this post, we can see Isha tell how the couple has been together for 5 years. They are seen amidst snow-clad scenery holding each other while they celebrate their five-year anniversary.

