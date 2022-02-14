'Fall In Love': Sushmita Sen's Valentine's Day Is All About Self-love; See Post

B-town couples are painting the town red on the occasion of Valentine's Day. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Malaika Aroa and Arjun Kapoor, all have shared appreciation posts for each other. But, Aarya 2 actor Sushmita Sen marked the day in a unique manner by spreading some positivity on self-love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen dropped an adorable close-up photograph and she is looking nothing less than a diva. The caption spoke for itself as it read, "Fall in love with the one in the mirror, then let love flow from there!!! Happy Valentines Day!!! I love you guys!!! #celebrateyourself #loveyourself #shareshare #duggadugga (sic)".

Fans hail Sushmita's self-appreciation post

Fans couldn't resist commenting and started praising the actor for such a wonderful post, which can be proved by the comment section. A fan wrote, "Beauty beyond this world that is why#Miss Universe lot's of love sushmita Mam , stay healthy and happy God bless you (sic)". Another user commented, "Your becoming younger this days (sic)". A third user wrote, "Sush, in this movie of life, everyone should be the star in thier movie... however some people become ranjeets characters in films even though they thought they would be Amitabh... have a good one (sic)". The post garnered several heart emoticons from fans.

Putting an end to the speculations, Sushmita Sen and ex-beau Rohman Shawl announced their split on 23 December 2021. Without revealing many details about their breakup, the Main Hoon Na actor announced to the world that their bond was long over and the love will always remain. Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared a post featuring Rohman Shawl. The actor captioned it, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! (sic)" and added, "The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic)". Shawl shared similar sentiments as Sen's as he commented 'Always' under the post.

Sushmita Sen on the work front

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Aarya 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. She plays the role of a 'working woman', amid the twists and turns associated with her equation with the drug mafia, which she had joined following the death of her husband. The series, created by Ram Madhvani, had released on 10 December 2021.

(Image: @sushmitasen47/Instagram)