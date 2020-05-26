When Nushrat Bharucha Was Showered With Love By Her Fans With Amazing 'fan Art' Posts

Actor Nushrat Bharucha has garnered praises and success for her Bollywood blockbusters like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, LSD and many others. On the social media front, Nushrat Bharucha has 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Nushrat Bharucha's fans have always expressed their love for the actor by dedicating posts for her and similar other heartwarming gestures. Having said that, check out some fan arts created by Nushrat Bharucha's fans to shower love on the Bollywood diva.

Fan arts for Nushrat Bharucha

This is an Instagram post shared by the Dream Girl star's fan. The artist created a portrait sketch of Nushrat. The monochrome artwork was dedicated to Nushrat on her birthday. The fan simply wrote, "Very beautiful @nushratbharucha

sonu ke titu ki sweetyyy❤️🥺 #happybirthday #belatedbirthday". Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's portrait monochromic sketch.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha reveals the Bollywood actor she admires the most; check out

Here, another Nushrat Bharucha's fan wished her "Happy Birthday" through an adorable art piece. The fan made a portrait sketch of Nushrat posing in a black ensemble. He captioned the post saying, "Happiest Birthday Ma'am 😊❤🎂🎁 I HOPE YOU WILL LIKE MY SKETCH ✌😘❤ #happyBirthdayNushratBharucha 😘 #HBDNushrat 💕". Check out the fan post.

Also Read | Kiara Advani's most expensive clothing choices will make your eyes pop out

In this Instagram post, a fan created a close-up portrait sketch of the Dream Girl star. Her caption read as "Today, 17th May is birthday of Nushrat Bharucha.. Here is her portrait made by me.. Wishing a very happy birthday @nushratbharucha 💜💜💜". The unique thing about this art was that it was created by charcoal and took the artist 15 hours to complete it.

Also Read | Himanshi Khurana shares monochrome picture with Asim Riaz; Check it out here

Here's another Instagram post shared by Nushrat Bharucha's fan. Here, the follower created a digital artwork of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. In the picture, Nushrat can be seen holding her dog with a wide smile on her face. The creator wrote, "Pet Love of #nushratbharucha @nushratbharucha". Take a look at the fan artwork.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's movies that are streaming on OTT platforms to binge watch in quarantine

In this Instagram post, the artist created another digital artwork of Nushrat Bharucha's close-up portrait. In the picture, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actor has a poker face expression. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's digital artwork created by a fan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.