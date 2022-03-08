After a decade-long hiatus from the acting world, actor Fardeen Khan is gearing up to make his return in the upcoming horror film titled Visfot. Now, in a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the Dulha Mil Gaya star opened up about losing twins and his father's death as he previously moved to London. While doing so, Fardeen Khan also spoke about the difficulties that his wife Natasha had to incur during the IVF treatment.

'It was a tough time': Fardeen

During his interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen Khan revealed that he needed some time off from work after his father Feroz Khan's demise. However, the challenges had just begun for him. A few months after his father's death, Fardeen Khan faced a health scare himself, he told the portal. After recovering, the actor and his wife Natasha were reportedly 'keen' on having a family of their own.

"We had challenges in having children, so we had to go the IVF route. We had a bad experience with doctors here in Mumbai. Natasha really suffered because IVF is not easy. It's very hard on your body and on your health," he said. It was at that time when the family decided to shift to London to co-ordinate with the best doctors in the field. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Fardeen's wife suffered a miscarriage at six months and the couple lost their twin babies. "We had twins. She lost them at six months. That was very hard for us. It was a tough time. She did a live birth and we lost the babies," he added.

During the same interaction, Fardeen explained how after welcoming a daughter into his life, he just wanted to concentrate on his family, leaving all the work behind. Recalling the joyous point in his life, he concluded, "Then eventually we had my daughter. She gave us a lot of joy. When you go through an experience like that, when you see your child, you cherish life a lot more and you see it very deeply. You appreciate it so much more. When my daughter was born she melted me. So it was just being a daddy."

In terms of work, Fardeen will next feature in the horror movie Visfot. Apart from him, Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza will also essay pivotal roles in the movie. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the upcoming movie is bankrolled jointly under the banner of White Feather Films and T-Series.

Image: Twitter/@FardeenFKhan