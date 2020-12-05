Fardeen Khan Stuns Fans With His Drastic Transformation; Is Actor Set To Make Comeback?

Actor Fardeen Khan on Saturday was spotted in Mumbai outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office in a totally new avatar. Fardeen looked leaner and fitter in comparison to his 2016 over-weight picture that went viral.

"Ohhh wowww... gud to see him back... he is so handsome," wrote one fan. Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya opposite Sushmita Sen. Reports suggest that Fardeen is set to make his comeback into OTT platform.

Fardeen Khan : Chocolate boy to rosugulla boi. pic.twitter.com/6XJ4N81NoZ — SUPERaMAN (@superaman007) May 20, 2016

In 2017, Fardeen Khan shared the first picture of his and wife Natasha Madhwani's newborn son. The couple has named their baby Azarius Fardeen Khan. The actor posted the photo on Twitter and thanked fans and well-wishers for their love.

"Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. Diani, Natasha & FK," he captioned the picture. This is the couple's second baby. They have a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan, who was born in 2013.

Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. ❤️Diani, Natasha & FK. pic.twitter.com/Xm5O2jHSZ7 — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) August 13, 2017

Fardeen made his acting debut in 1998 and starred in films like 'No Entry,' 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,' 'Jungle' and also won the Filmfare Best Debut Award.

(with PTI inputs)

