Farhan Akhtar Addresses Criticism Over Casting Ranveer Singh In Don 3: Not Worried

Farhan Akhtar directed Don 3 is one of the most-anticipated films of recent times. On August 9, the actor-filmmaker announced that Ranveer Singh will be headlining the project that is set to release in 2025. Recently, Farhan in an interview with Khaleej Times, opened up about the backlash he faced for casting Ranveer as the lead actor in Don 3.

3 things you need to know

Farhan Akhtar announced the new Don film on August 8.

The star cast of the film, apart from Ranveer Singh, has not been announced yet.

There are speculations that Kriti Sanon or Kiara Advani will be roped in as the film's leading lady.

Farhan Akhtar says Ranveer Singh will give a slamming performance

During the interview, when Farhan Akhtar was asked about the criticism that followed the announcement of Ranveer Singh as the new Don, the filmmaker responded by saying that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani star had proved his mettle and is a versatile actor. He said, "I'm not worried and he shouldn't be either. I can say that without a shadow of a doubt, he's going to give an absolutely slamming performance in the film."

"It's natural for people to react in this way. In 2006, everybody said 'How can you touch Mr Bachchan's Don?' and how would Shah Rukh play the role. So, it's understandable," Farhan Akhtar added. The 49-year-old director added that he respects people's feelings. "The people who have been disappointed, I respect their feelings, the people who are excited, I respect their feelings."

Who will play the female lead in Don 3?

While Ranveer has been cast as the lead hero in the film, the makers still haven't announced who the leading lady would be. However, Kiara being spotted outside Farhan's office in Mumbai on August 8, led to speculations that she will be seen playing the female lead in Don 3. Later, several media reports suggested that not Kiara but Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh. An official announcement on the same is awaited.