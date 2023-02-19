Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 365 Days Of Marriage With Wife Shibani Dandekar; See Photos

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on this very day last year. The star couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to social media to celebrate the event.

Taking to Instagram, the multi-faceted actor posted two pictures with his wife from their wedding anniversary. While Farhan Akhtar can be seen wearing a stylish black suit, his wife can be seen wearing a red dress. He captioned the post, “Happy 365 @shibaniakhtar .. here’s to ♾️ ♥️♥️♥️.”

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post dedicated to his marriage down below.

Shibani Dandekar went to the comments and said “Foo” along with a heart-eyed emoji and a red heart emoji to signify her love for Farhan. Actor Abhishek Bachchan also commented on the post with a hug emoji.

The duo has been active on social media and often posts pictures together.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s relationship

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar started dating each other on an indeterminate date. However, they were first seen together in public while attending the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. After their 2018 public appearance, rumours started swirling about their relationship, as it had happened after Farhan Akhtar’s divorce.

They eventually announced their wedding after taking to Instagram and posting stories about the surprising event. Farhan Akhtar also took to Instagram a few days later after the wedding and detailed a lengthy post celebrating their union together.

See post:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had a private, intimate wedding ceremony on February 19, 2022 in Khandala. The wedding included their close friends and family.