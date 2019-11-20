Farhan Akhtar: Times When The Actor's Quirky Outfits Defined His Fashion Sense

Considered as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar has proved his love for fashion with his brave fashion choices, inspiring masses. His quirky, yet casual clothing style is what makes the actor stand out from the crowd. Here are a few quirky outfits of Farhan Akhtar which define his fashion sensibilities.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar: Adorable Posts Made By The Actor And His Girlfriend For Each Other

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar: A List Of The Best Movies Directed By Him

Farhan Akhtar's quirky outfits

What's next for Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Toofan along with Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talvar. The much-anticipated sports drama will feature Farhan Akhtar in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer. Farhan has been training extensively for the film and has uploaded several BTS pictures from the training session. Toofan will mark the second association of Rakeysh and Farhan, as the duo last collaborated in 2013 for the biographical film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the first look poster of Toofan has also been released. Take a look:

Also Read | Toofan: Farhan Akhtar Shares A BTS Picture From His Upcoming Film

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Spotted At Ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani's Salon Bblunt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.