Farhan Akhtar: Times When The Actor's Quirky Outfits Defined His Fashion Sense

Bollywood News

Farhan Akhtar's quirky yet casual clothing style is what makes the actor stand out from the crowd. Here are a few quirky eccentric donned by the actor.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Farhan Akhtar

Considered as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar has proved his love for fashion with his brave fashion choices, inspiring masses. His quirky, yet casual clothing style is what makes the actor stand out from the crowd. Here are a few quirky outfits of Farhan Akhtar which define his fashion sensibilities.

Farhan Akhtar's quirky outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

What's next for Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Toofan along with Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talvar. The much-anticipated sports drama will feature Farhan Akhtar in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer. Farhan has been training extensively for the film and has uploaded several BTS pictures from the training session. Toofan will mark the second association of Rakeysh and Farhan, as the duo last collaborated in 2013 for the biographical film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.  Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the first look poster of Toofan has also been released. Take a look:

