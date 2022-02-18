Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding: Timeline Of Couple's Filmy Love Story

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and singer-actor-VJ Shibani Dandekar have been dating for more than three years now. The couple is currently busy with their wedding preparations. The duo kick-started their Mehendi ceremony on February 17. Several guests including the bride-to-be's sister Anusha Dandekar was spotted at the venue. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot on Saturday and a civil ceremony will take place on Monday. The lavish yet intimate celebration will be held at a property owned by Farhan's father and poet, Javed Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's love story

Unlike a fairy tale romance, Farhan Akhtar's love story is a regular guy-meets-the-girl story that is equally beautiful and more real. While the celebrity pair never shied away from camera eyes or kept their relationship under wraps, many fans still do not know how it all started.

The duo met at the sets of a reality television show, I Can Do That, where Shibani Dandekar was a contestant and Farhan Akhtar was the host. Several other celebs like Gauahar Khan, Mandira Bedi, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Bharti Singh, and VJ Bani also participated in the game show. The rumours about Farhan and Shibani's dating surfaced when the latter posted a picture sometime later of her encounter with Farhan Akhtar. It became quite controversial.

However, instead of denying the rumours or dodging them, they confirmed it when the Rock On actor also posted the same picture on his social media handle. Since then, the pair has been posting snaps featuring themselves since they made their relationship Insta official. They have been expressing and appreciating their love for each other since then.

On Shibani's 40th birthday, Farhan also penned a heartfelt message for his ladylove. He wrote, "You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday @shibanidandekar... love you." The couple made their first-ever public appearance together at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception in the year 2018.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's low key wedding

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the couple has decided their venue as well as their wedding outfits. Sabyasachi has designed the couple's outfits. On Thursday, Shibani's sister Anusha, Shabana Azmi, Amrita Arora, who is a friend of the bride, were also at the venue for the Haldi ceremony.

(Image: Instagram/@shibanidandekar)