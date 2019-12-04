Farhan Akhtar's New Project; A Biopic Of India's Einstien 'Vashisth Narayan Singh'

Farhan Akhtar is all set to produce a movie based on the life of renowned mathematician, late Vashisth Narayan Singh. The movie will be made under his production banner Excel Entertainment. While interacting with the media, Farhan Akhar opened up about venturing out new stories under his banner. Speaking of which, trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the big news with fans.

Farhan Akhtar to produce a biopic on India's Einstien, Vashisth Narayan Singh

Movie critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the news about Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming project. Sharing the details about the biography, his tweet says, "Biopic on #Indian mathematician Vashisth Narayan Singh announced... Directed by Neeraj Pathak... Produced by Excel Entertainment." According to reports, the director of the movie, Neeraj Pathak, had made an announcement with the family of Vashisth Narayan Singh on December 3. The movie will reportedly chronicle the story of Singh’s life and his real-time journey. However, there is no official statement made about the casting of the film. There are rumours that the filmmakers of biopic are planning to rope in popular stars like Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. According to reports, the shooting of the movie will begin by the end of this month.

#Update: Biopic on #Indian mathematician Vashistha Narayan Singh announced... Directed by Neeraj Pathak... Produced by Excel Entertainment. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2019

Vashisth Narayan Singh passed away at the age of 74 in November 2019. Reports say that he had been suffering from schizophrenia for 40 years. The mathematician has worked at NASA and California University and is said to have challenged Einstein's theory of relativity. On the day of his sad demise, PM Narendra Modi also shared a tweet about India's Einstien. Have a look.

गणितज्ञ डॉ. वशिष्ठ नारायण सिंह जी के निधन के समाचार से अत्यंत दुख हुआ। उनके जाने से देश ने ज्ञान-विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में अपनी एक विलक्षण प्रतिभा को खो दिया है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2019

