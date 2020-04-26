Farhan Akhtar's Emotional Numbers From His Movies; 'Der Lagi Lekin', 'Tum Ho Toh' & More

Farhan Akhtar is an inspirational personality from Bollywood who is looked upon as one of the most talented actors and filmmakers. Almost every movie he has been a part of like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Rock On!!, the actor has tried to nail the character he plays. Apart from the on-screen performances, Farhan Akhtar is also an amazing singer who also has his own band named, FarhanLive. Here are some of the most popular sad and emotional songs from Farhan Akhtar's movies.

Der Lagi Lekin

Der Lagi Lekin is one of the longest tracks in the movie which is for 5 minutes and 57 seconds. The song sung by Shanker Mahadevan has emotional and meaningful chords to its lyrics. Der Lagi Lekin is also one of the underrated songs from the film. The sad song is from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It has over 1.4 million views on YouTube.

Meer-E-Kaarwan

Meer-E-Kaarwan depicts Love, friendship, happiness, hope, faith, heartbreaks and separation. The song is sung by Amit Mishra and Neeti Mohan. Penned by Adheesh Verma and composed by Rochak Kohli, this heartwarming number is from Farhan Akhtar's starrer Lucknow Central. In the song, Farhan Akhtar can be seen singing in a jail room, followed by the life stories of other inmates like Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Inaam Ul Haq and Rajesh Sharma.

Sapnon Se Bhare Naina

Sapnon Se Bhare Naina is an emotional song from Luck By Chance. The song shows Farhan's struggle on being an actor in the film. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan. It has more than two million views on YouTube.

Tum Ho Toh

Tum Ho Toh is sung by none other than Farhan Akhtar. It is featured in his musical film Rock On. The heartfelt number is directed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca.

