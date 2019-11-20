Fashion Stylists: These Stylists Are Responsible For Bollywood Celebs' Jaw-dropping Look

Have you ever wondered who is behind all our Bollywood celebrities' stunning outfits? Most of your favourite actors rely heavily on their guardian angels (AKA celebrity stylists). Whether it is for flawless red carpet appearances or perfect looks in movies, Bollywood stars never fail to impress us with their sartorial choices and for this, the credit goes to their stylists. Here we have listed some of the popular stylists who are responsible for actors flawless looks.

Tanya Ghavri

Tanya has steadily built up a reputation of styling several prominent stars from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez. She also made custom-made Diwali lehengas for Sridevi's daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with Manish Malhotra. Ghavri has also launched her own company called Dhoom Dhaam Weddings.

Ami Patel

As a former magazine fashion director, Ami Patel's clients are Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sania Mirza, and Athiya Shetty. She styled Priyanka Chopra for her wedding to Nick Jonas in December 2018. One of her favourite trends is tone-on-tone.

Anaita Shroff Adajania

Ranging from Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon and from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, you name it and Anaita has styled them. She is the Fashion Director for a prominent fashion magazine and a well-known Bollywood costume designer. She has also styled actors in the movies like Dhoom, Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail.

Rhea Kapoor

If Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has been giving us major fashion goals is all because of her sister cum stylist Rhea Kapoor. She has always dressed her sister in out-of-the-box ensembles. It is Rhea who has catapulted Sonam Kapoor's status of a top-notch fashion diva

Alia Al Rufal

Allia Al Refai prefers to keep her clients easy-breezy and cool. One will not find glamorous or ostentatious picks in her collection. She manages for a perfect look from basics like flats and ripped denim and makes it look cool. Her clients include mostly on Anushka Sharma, and sometimes on Kangana Ranaut.

