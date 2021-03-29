Fatima Sana Shaikh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes Into Home Quarantine

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. Shaikh, 29 took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actor wrote. READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi's stunning photo makes Fatima Sana Shaikh go 'Whoa'; Check out

Shaikh was last seen in Anurag Basu's 2020 crime comedy Ludo and Manoj Bajpayee-led Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which had a theatrical release.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest rise in daily COVID-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674.

On the professional front

Fatima Sana Shaikh mentioned in an interview with Spotboye that she is elated to have three films on her plate currently. The three films are Aruvi Hindi remake, Ajeeb Daastaans as well as Thar. She mentioned that she is looking forward to her journey and is very happy with the scripts adding that "being excited would be an understatement".

Ajeeb Daastaans

Fatima Sana Shaikh would be featuring in a Netflix anthology titled Ajeeb Daastaans. Netflix India's Instagram handle had recently shared details about the project. They wrote, "This anthology series about fractured relationships and unexplored spaces is coming our way this year and we are thrilled for it!" The film features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkana Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Shefali Shah, and Manav Kaul to name a few.

Thar

The actor was in Rajashtan to shoot for the film and has even celebrated her birthday on the film sets on January 11. Thar also features Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Sanjay Dadhich. The film is also a Netflix venture directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary.

Aruvi's Hindi remake

Fatima Sana Shaikh would also feature in the Tamil film Aruvi's Hindi remake. Applause Entertainment and Faith Films are all set to collaborate on this project. Fatima Sana Shaikh would be playing the leading lady in the woman-centric story. The role was originally played by Aditi Balan in the Tamil original. The Hindi remake of Aruvi is expected to go on floors in May 2021.

(With PTI inputs)