Fatima Sana Shaikh Thrilled To Play 'normal Woman' Post Demanding Roles In Previous Films

Fatima Sana Shaikh earned her claim to fame by playing Geeta Phogath in her debut film Nitish Tiwari's Dangal. The portrayal of a simple Haryanvi girl was immediately followed by high-end action sequences that she had to train to play the role of a warrior-archer and a thug in Thugs of Hindostan. The actor who is currently gearing up to work on her upcoming project with Anurag Basu revealed to a national daily that she is now looking forward to playing an ordinary woman on screen.

Read | Thugs Of Hindostan: Director Vijay Krishna Reacts To Film's Failure

Fatima is currently prepping for a film with director Anurag Basu. Basu’s untitled crime-anthology film features four stories and one of them involves Rajkummar Rao and Fatima, who are paired for the first time. The film will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi. Fatima will also star in a horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in the upcoming year. The shoot for the film is scheduled to take place in Darjeeling and will commence next year. The horror-comedy will be helmed by Phobia director Pawan Kriplani.

Read | Aamir Khan Breaks Silence On 'Thugs Of Hindostan' Not Living Up To Fans' Expectations

The silver lining in her last film

Post Dangal, the actor featured in Vijay Krishna Acharya's ambitious multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan which flopped at the box-office and was criticised for its story, direction, and screenplay. Fatima, however, gathered praise and accolades for her action sequences in the film. She went on to win an award for Best Actress in an action film at the Jackie Chan International Action Movie Week in China earlier this year.

Take a look at her post:

Read | 'Thugs Of Hindostan Was Not My Film': Katrina Kaif On Failure Of The Aamir Khan Starrer

Fatima Sana Shaikh started her journey in the film industry as a child artist with Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420 (1997) and One 2 ka 4 (2001). The actor claims to be uncomfortable with a few aspects of being under the spotlight as a celebrity. The actor revealed that she is struggling to find a balance between her personal and professional life as she is a very private person.

Read | Sanya Malhotra Reveals That She Did Not Like Her Work In Dangal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.