Fauda Actor Tsahi Halevi Lents Voice To Arabic Song In Nushrratt Bharuccha Starrer Akelli

In addition to his role in his Bollywood debut movie 'Akelli', actor Tsahi Halevi who is also a great singer, has an exciting surprise for his fans within the film.

The 'Fauda' actor has lent his melodious voice to sing part of a famous Arabic song for one of the scenes in the movie in which he stars alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The love song called 'Wayak' is a very popular Arabic track, and is originally the work of renowned singer Farid Al-Atrash. Tsahi belts out the lyrics beautifully, using the Uzbeki instrument Saz.

Director Pranay Meshram sheds light on the addition of this song in the film, saying: "When Tsahi came up to me with this idea of adding a song in Arabic, I was intrigued and after listening to the song, I loved it immediately. It is a famous Arabic song. He wanted to record the song using the original Arabic instrument called Saz,which was arranged for him. Amazingly, Tsahi mastered the strings in a couple of hours and was ready for his take."

Tsahi shares: "While shooting for this particular intense scene in 'Akelli', I got the idea of including the Arabic song 'Wayak', which was one of my favorite songs. It is a dark scene where my character is going to torture the protagonist, and somehow him singing this song, which is a love song, makes the scene even more intriguing."

"When I took this idea to the director Pranay, he agreed and even arranged for the required instrument! I am very grateful to him for letting me take this creative liberty and thankful to him for going along with my request. I hope you all like it as much as I do," he added.

'Akelli' is an intense thriller that delves into the gripping narrative of a young woman's struggle for freedom. Produced by a collaboration involving Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar of Dashami Studioz along with Shashant Shah and Vicky Sidana, this film explores themes of courage, endurance, emancipation, and the will to survive.

With a boastful cast, including international artists like Amir Boutrous and Tsahi, alongside Nushrratt, 'Akelli' is scheduled for release on August 25.