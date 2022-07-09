'Fifty Shades' Jamie Dornan Wishes Luck To 'Heart Of Stone' Costar Alia Bhatt For Her Baby

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Friday announced that she has completed filming for her debut Hollywood movie "Heart of Stone".

The spy thriller also features "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and "Fifty Shades" actor Jamie Dornan. The Netflix film is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

The actress also shared the update with her fans and followers on Instagram alongside a series of photographs from the sets of the movie. She thanked her co-stars and director for the unforgettable experience.

On Friday, Alia posted pictures with Gal and of herself from the sets, giving the world the first look at her character from the film. She shared the post as she wrapped up her portion of the shoot and headed back home. Sharing the pictures, she wrote “Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today.”

Responding to the post, Jamie commented, “Sorry I wasn’t there for your last day. Had so much fun working with you! Good luck with (baby emoji)! And see you for promotion!” Many fans of the actor found the response adorable.

Jamie is an Irish actor best known for his portrayal of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades series.

Moreover, Gal Gadot also shared a picture of Alia and herself on Instagram Stories and penned, “Give some love to my girl Alia Bhatt, who wrapped up Heart Of Stone today.” Many fan clubs had shared pictures of Alia, with a visible baby bump, shooting some scenes with Gal in a desert-like setting on her final day. Fans applauded the actor’s commitment and professionalism in shooting action scenes while pregnant.

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

After getting married in April, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took everyone by a pleasant surprise after announcing their pregnancy in June. As the couple is all set to welcome their first child, it was followed by a series of congratulatory wishes from everyone including her friends, family members, and fans. Sharing a picture from the hospital as she was accompanied by Ranbir, Alia made the announcement and wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

