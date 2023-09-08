Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Wrap Up Action Packed Shoot Day

Hrithik Roshan, along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, have been shooting for their upcoming aerial action film Fighter. On Thursday, the trio was spotted leaving the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of the film. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand and will mark the first onscreen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Fighter is slated to hit the big screens on Republic Day eve in 2024.

Anil, Hrithik and Deepika will play fighter pilots in the film.

Reportedly, the trio shot an action-packed film in a Mumbai studio.

Fighter team has a busy day at work

The three leading stars of Fighter - Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan - Shot together for some important sequences at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

In the video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Hrithik was seen leaving the studio after pack-up and was greeted by the paps. Meanwhile, Anil too left the YRF studio with some of his staff and was spotted by the shutterbugs outside the studio. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone immediately left for the Jawan screening event after she wrapped up Fighter shoot.

Fighter first look

The first look of Fighter was released on the occasion of Independence Day. It revealed the first looks of the lead actors, who play fighter pilot in the film.

In the first-look clip, Deepika, Hrithik, and Anil Kapoor donned their pilot uniforms. Apart from the characters' first looks, the glimpse also confirmed the film's release date to be Republic Day eve in 2024.