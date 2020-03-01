Film Critic Reviews Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer; Says 'get Ready For Tsunami'

As the makers of 'Sooryavanshi' prepare themselves to release the film's much-awaited trailer to the audience on March 2, a few members of the film industry got a chance to watch the trailer exclusively. Among them was film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to his Twitter handle to review the preview, starring Khiladi Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Completely impressed by the Rohit Shetty directorial, Taran Adarsh said that the film will be a huge winner at the box-office. He also called the director an 'undisputed emperor of entertainers'.

#Xclusiv: Watched #SooryavanshiTrailer... Absolutely fantastic 🔥🔥🔥... #RohitShetty is the undisputed emperor of entertainers, #Sooryavanshi reaffirms the fact... Great to see #AkshayKumar in action mode... Get ready for Tsunami at the BO, this one promises to be a huge winner! pic.twitter.com/5hIlRmx9dQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 29, 2020

#SooryavanshiTrailer is of 4 minutes duration... Trailer drops on 2 March 2020 at an event in #Mumbai... #Singham, #Simmba and #Sooryavanshi will attend the trailer launch. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 29, 2020

Trailer Review

Jus watched a special preview of #SooryavanshiTrailer - MIND BLOWING..



Blockbuster written all over.. Ultra Action.. @akshaykumar has done several risky stunts..



Huge canvas.. Emotional connect too.. #KatrinaKaif has a nice role..



Dir #RohitShetty has outdone himself.. pic.twitter.com/8IHLYqimNF — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 29, 2020

What makes #SooryavanshiTrailer special is the presence of @ajaydevgn and @RanveerOfficial along with @akshaykumar



Both have solid extended cameo roles..



Glimpses of the three in action are shown..



A Paisavasool entertainer out on Mar 24th..



Trailer out on March 2nd.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 29, 2020

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Sooryavanshi is Katrina Kaif’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. It is, however, her ninth movie with Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif’s movies with him include Namastey London, De Dana Dan, Blue, Singh is King, Tees Maar Khan, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya.

Besides Akshay and Katrina Kaif, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Anupam Kher and Sikander Kher in important roles. Sooryavanshi is the third franchise in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Hence, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba are also touted to make a cameo in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.