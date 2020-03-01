The Debate
Film Critic Reviews Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer; Says 'get Ready For Tsunami'

Bollywood News

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. It is Katrina Kaif’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The 4-minute trailer will be out on March 2.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay Kumar

As the makers of 'Sooryavanshi' prepare themselves to release the film's much-awaited trailer to the audience on March 2, a few members of the film industry got a chance to watch the trailer exclusively. Among them was film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to his Twitter handle to review the preview, starring Khiladi Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Completely impressed by the Rohit Shetty directorial, Taran Adarsh said that the film will be a huge winner at the box-office. He also called the director an 'undisputed emperor of entertainers'.

Trailer Review

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Sooryavanshi is Katrina Kaif’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. It is, however, her ninth movie with Akshay Kumar. Katrina Kaif’s movies with him include Namastey London, De Dana Dan, Blue, Singh is King, Tees Maar Khan, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya.

Besides Akshay and Katrina Kaif, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Anupam Kher and Sikander Kher in important roles. Sooryavanshi is the third franchise in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Hence, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba are also touted to make a cameo in the movie.

 

 

 

Published:
