'For The First Time': Amitabh Bachchan Talks About A 'blessed' Experience; Read Details

As Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Gulabo Sitabo' released on June 12, the megastar shared an experience that has happened for the first time in his career. Big B sat down with his entire family to watch the film at home.

Taking to his blog, Bachchan shared, "there is the immense joy of sitting down together with the entire family and watching a film .. an experience that has happened for the first time .. the release film at home and in the presence of the family .. blessed to be in such." [sic] Shoojit Sircar's directorial is the first film to release to bypass a theatrical run and released on OTT platform amid lockdown due to Coronavirus.

The actor wrote, "The GiboSibo .. released through Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and subtitled in 15 different languages .. the instancy of the project is the amazement .. and more of such is believed to be in the following .. and the experience and the verdict and results and reactions are in a state of uniqueness."

Bachchan spoke how the lesson learnt from this move will help others who plan to release their films on OTT. He said, "For there is no technology yet to discover the eyes balls or the footfalls, in their numbers .. or in the possible results .. the carrier of the Digital content shall be the ultimate resource in the detail .. and whatever comes about from this lesson shall be the lesson or the confirmed default settings for the others to come .. and come they shall .. for the moment there does not seem to be any indication of whether the audiences shall prefer to go to the theatres or not .. and the outcome of that shall decide the condition of the product." [sic]

