Ford V Ferrari Controversy: CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi Opens Up On The Issue

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied all the controversies that surfaced that CBFC has ordered the makers Christian Bale to blur scenes in Ford v Ferrari. The CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi opened up on Wednesday saying that the CBFC board had never asked the makers of the movie to blur any scenes.

Further, Prasoon expressed his disappointment with all of those who propagated the false news that CBFC has asked to blur shots in the James Mangold helmed-movie that stars Matt Damon. Prasoon further clarified in the statement saying that "it was done voluntarily by the makers and has nothing to do with CBFC."

Also Read | Ford V Ferrari: Here Are Some Of The Iconic Cars Used In The Film

CBFC chief further said in a statement that, "To mindlessly assume, comment and attempt to drag into controversy without any substantiation is disappointing and uncalled for. Especially so when CBFC as a responsible organization over the last years has worked sincerely to ensure that a fine and fair balance is maintained."

Also Read | ‘Ford V Ferrari’ Speeds To No. 1; ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Fizzles

Check out Prasoon Joshi's statement:

Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification: CBFC never asked the makers of 'Ford v Ferrari' to blur any shots in the film. I am disappointed with those who propagated false news that CBFC has asked for blurring shots in the movie. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/1BET2pLj6a — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

The CBFC chief and the board also have asked people to not drag to any manufactured controversies from now on. He further concluded the statement saying, "I hope with this clarification that the discerning people or audience would see through the motivated attempts to drag CBFC into manufactured controversies. In the future, I would suggest and request that this kind of shallow reporting and reactions are refrained from."

Also Read | Ford V Ferrari: Celebrities Sing Praises For The Matt Damon-Christian Bale Starrer

The CBFC chief's statement was out after days when a part of the media reported that the images of the alcohol bottles and the glasses containing alcohol have been reportedly blurred in the action film on the direction of the film board.

Also Read | Ford V Ferrari: Audience Reviews Of Christian Bale & Matt Damon Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.