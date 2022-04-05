Forensic: Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte Starrer To Release On THIS OTT Platform; Deets Here

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte are gearing up for their forthcoming project, Forensic. Directed by Vishal Furia, who previously helmed the Disney Plus Hotstar Indian adaptation of Criminal Justice. Forensic is the Hindi-language remake of the 2020 Malayalam-language film of the same name, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas. The makers of the psychological thriller film have finally revealed that the Vikrant Massey starrer will get an OTT release.

Vikrant Massey & Radhika Apte's Forensic to get an OTT release

As per the recent announcement made by the makers of Forensic, the film will be released on Zee5 marking Vikrant and Radhika Apte's Zee5 debut. Sharing the exciting news on his Instagram handle, the Chhapaak actor wrote in the caption, "EXHIBIT A: Evidence of a new edge-of-the-seat investigative thriller found. Case opening soon with me as Forensic expert Johnny Khanna and leading officer @radhikaofficial as Megha Sharma #ForensicOnZEE5".

Well, Radhika also shared the post on the photo-blogging site. The poster revealed by the actor looks quite intriguing with netizens dropping comments on it. A user wrote, "Hope so this remake will give justice to the original film....Both Radhika and Vikrant...Best actors", a netizen commented, "Congratulations My Forensic Expert", while many even dropped hearts to the post. Vindu Dara Singh, who is also a part of the film, commented, "Johnny johnny you are just too good Jhonny".

More about Forensic

In the film, Apte will be seen essaying the role of a female police officer in the small hill town of Mussorie, while Massey will play a forensic expert, the duo are on the trail of a serial killer. The notable cast also includes Vindu Dara Singh, Prachi Desai and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.

As per Variety, Chief Business Officer of Zee5 Global, Archana Anand, stated, "While we offer the largest range of genres across languages for our audiences, we have seen a particularly strong uptake for thriller and suspense stories." Expressing excitement, she added, "We are happy to now add to our library this Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer Forensic, a psychological thriller with unique character arcs that will take our viewers through a myriad of emotions."

Producer Deepak Mukut also said that Forensic is one of those projects which they were sure of that it has to be made. He said, "The film is a complete edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep you hooked." The release date of the forthcoming film has not been announced yet.

Image: Instagram/@radhikaofficial