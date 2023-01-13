'Four More Shots Please' Star Maanvi Gagroo Gets Engaged, Shares Picture On Instagram

Maanvi Gagroo, the star from 'Four More Shorts Please' and 'Tripling', is engaged. The actor, who is currently holidaying in London, shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle Friday with the caption: 'So this happened" with a ring emoji.

In the picture, the actor could be seen hiding her smile and flaunting her engagement ring. However, she hasn't revealed any information about her fiance.

Many of Maanvi's friends from the industry congratulated the actor in her post's comment section.

Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations." Shibani Dandekar's comment read, "congratulations."

Maanvi's good friend and actor Sriti Jha in a series of comments expressed her happiness. In one of her comments, she wrote, "I am shocked." The actor's other comment read, "Oh My God" with a fire emoji.

Actor-comedian Sumukhi Suresh had a unique reaction. She commented, "Bhabi revealed."

Maanvi's 'Four More Shorts Please' co-star Sayani Gupta wrote, "Chalo! Cats out of the bag. love you & jijaji too."

'Badhai Do' actor Gajraj Rao had a filmy comment to post. He wrote a Bollywood song's lyrics in Hindi, 'Kaun hai jo sapno mein aaya, kaun hai jo dil mein samaya.'

Many of the actor's fans expressed their desire to meet Maanvi's fiance. One of her fans commented, "Heartiest congratulations. Engagement involves two individuals, would love to congratulate the other individual too."

Check out the actor's post here:

Maanvi rose to fame with her roles in the Prime Video series 'Four More Shots Please' and Sony Liv's 'Tripling.' She also been part of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2020 film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and Sunny Singh's 'Ujda Chaman.'